Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets

Customers can get up to 57 per cent off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones & up to 55 per cent off on tablets, wearables and accessories. New Samsung Shop App users will get an additional discount of up to Rs 4,500 on their first purchase.


FP StaffSep 20, 2022 10:01:43 IST

Samsung recently announced its NO MO’ FOMO Festival Sale under which, they will be providing some amazing offers and cashback on a range of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables and Samsung digital appliances. All in all, Samsung is listing over 550 products under their No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale.

These offers are already available on Samsung’s website, Samsung exclusive stores and the new Samsung Shop App. Samsung Shop App users making their first purchase will also get an additional discount of up to Rs 4,500.

The company is giving up to 57 per cent off on the purchase of popular Galaxy smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy M and F series. Those buying Galaxy Z smartphones can also avail of Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 at just Rs 499. Those buying select Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail of up to 50 per cent off on mobile covers.

Consumers purchasing Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55 per cent off and select models of new Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 30 per cent off. Those buying Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and laptops will also get up to 15 per cent cashback when paying using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

The company is also offering up to 48 per cent off on a range of Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs. On purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs, customers will get a Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490 while customers purchasing the select 8K models of the top-of-the-line Neo QLED TVs will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 1,09,999.

During the NO MO’ FOMO sale, consumers buying Samsung digital appliances including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves will get up to 43 per cent off.

Consumers buying Samsung TVs and digital appliances will also get up to 22.5 per cent as cash back on Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores when paying through ICICI and other leading bank debit and credit cards.  

Consumers will also get an extra 5 per cent off on purchases of two or more of the 550 products listed under the Buy More Save More offer on Samsung’s website and Samsung Shop App.

