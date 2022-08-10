Wednesday, August 10, 2022Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check out price, specifications and more

Samsung finally launched the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones today. Although the Indian prices haven’t been announced yet, the starting price for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be around Rs 79,200, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be priced over Rs 1,40,000.


FP StaffAug 10, 2022 20:28:48 IST

Samsung today finally launched one of the most anticipated mobile devices of the year, their latest series of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While the new range of foldables brings minor design updates over their predecessors, along with some other new enhancements the latest devices are a massive upgrade over the previous generation and packs some of the best hardware that money can buy. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. 

We take a look at the official, specifications, availability, prices and more for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, has a 6.2-inch HD+ outer display that has a resolution of 2316X904 which supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The main display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2176X1812 resolution which also supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check out price, specifications and more

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with  12GB of RAM across all variants and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

For the cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP sensor with a telephoto lens. At the front, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets two cameras - one 10MP shooter on the cover screen, and a 4MP under-display front camera on the foldable screen.

As for connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM, and a USB type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specifications
The clamshell design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 2640X1080p resolution for the primary screen that has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check out price, specifications and more

The smartphone also comes with a secondary display on the flap, which is a 1.9-inch super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 260X512 pixels. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and unlike the Z Fold 4, gets paired with 8GB of RAM across all variants and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and another 12MP wide-angle camera. The smartphone has a 10MP selfie camera up front placed in the hole-punch foldable display.

For connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM connectivity, and a USB type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing in India
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been launched at a price of $1,000 (roughly Rs 79,200), and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched at a price of $1,800 (roughly Rs 1,42,700). 

The smartphones are available for pre-orders starting today and pre-order customers will also get other benefits like a free memory spec upgrade and also get benefits of up to Rs 5,000 after delivery of the devices.

