tech2 News Staff

In addition to its Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung also launched Galaxy Buds Plus at its Unpacked event last night. These truly wireless earbuds are the successor to the Galaxy Buds that were launched last year at a price of $128.

Chances are that these newly launched Galaxy Buds Plus will lock horns with Apple's AirPods Pro that debuted last year at a price of $250

Galaxy Buds Plus pricing availability

Galaxy Buds Plus are priced at $149 and you can choose from black, blue, and white colour options. They will be available for purchase online from 14 February and will be available in retail stores in the US on 6 March.

Galaxy Buds Plus specifications and features

Galaxy Buds Plus are equipped with a two-way speaker system, three mics, and a playback option. They are AKG tuned and come with 'Ambient' sound technology that can be enabled through the Galaxy Wearable Android app. iOS users can download Galaxy Buds Plus app from the App Store. Samsung also promises that they come with "enhanced" noise isolation features.

As per the company, it can last up to 11 hours when playing music, and 7.5 hours when talking. It further reveals that merely 3 minutes of charge can offer 60 minutes of run time.

