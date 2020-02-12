tech2 News Staff

Samsung's second attempt at a foldable screen made its debut at Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco last night. The Galaxy Z Flip, unlike the ill-fated Fold, is a clamshell flip phone not unlike the Moto Razr, and it's priced at $1,380.

In addition to Galaxy Z Flip, the company also launched its Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Buds Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It is priced at $1,380 in the US and will be available in select markets, including the US and Korea starting 14 February.

In terms of colour, this foldable screen smartphone comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and in select countries Mirror Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2,636 x 1,080 pixels. When folded, it also features a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. This secondary screen will show you notifications like battery status, time, alarm, calls and so on.

In Flex mode, the screen splits into two and you can perform two tasks simultaneously. You can move the flap of this phone at different angles, just like you can a laptop.

The smartphone has a 10 MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front. At the rear, you will get a dual-camera setup that houses a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP Ultra-wide camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit octa-core processor and runs on Android 10. It offers 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. In addition to that, the smartphone is equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery.



