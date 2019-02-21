Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung announces the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds starting at $128 in the US

The Galaxy Buds resemble Samsung's Gear IconX wireless buds in terms of design.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 02:26:12 IST

Samsung has announced its Galaxy Buds wireless Bluetooth earbuds alongside the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. In the past, Samsung has bundled a pair of AKG-tuned wired earphones with its flagship smartphones, but with the Galaxy Buds, the South Korean giant is definitely addressing the shift to a wireless audio experience. The Galaxy Buds will be available for purchase from 8 March onwards for a price of $128.

Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds resemble Samsung's Gear IconX wireless buds in terms of design but feature slightly different internals. As demonstrated on stage, the Galaxy Buds can be wirelessly charged using the Galaxy S10's reverse wireless charging feature.

The Buds will likely feature 58 mAh batteries as compared to the larger 82 mAh battery on the IconX while the case on the Buds will provide 252 mAh of juice, which is also less than the IconX's case offering 340 mAh. Like the IconX, the Galaxy Buds have Bixby connectivity to enable voice commands.

Inside, the Galaxy Buds have 8 GB of built-in storage which is double of that on the IconX. There is also a Bluetooth 5.0 upgrade on the Galaxy Buds as compared to the IconX, which should improve audio quality and reduce lag. Apart from that, the Buds have an IPX2 rating making them sweat-proof if you plan on using them while exercising.

The Galaxy Buds are available black, white and canary yellow colour options

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Buds design and battery specifics revealed days before launch

Feb 13, 2019

Samsung

Samsung opens reservations for the Galaxy S10 lineup with benefits worth up to $600

Feb 15, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 latest hands-on images reveal in-display fingerprint sensor

Feb 07, 2019

Galaxy S10

Now Samsung Galaxy S10's ad airs 'accidentally' in Norway ahead of launch

Feb 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 sails through FCC, gets spotted charging rumoured Galaxy Buds

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event announced on Flipkart's Mobile platform

Feb 09, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019