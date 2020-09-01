20:06 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
Samsung says it will be revealing the India pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the coming days.
Stay tuned to tech2 for more updates on the same...
tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2020 20:08:32 IST
At the event today, Samsung will dive deeper into the Galaxy Z Fold 2's features, pricing and availability.
20:06 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
Samsung says it will be revealing the India pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the coming days.
Stay tuned to tech2 for more updates on the same...
19:52 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available starting 18 September in the US, priced at $1,999
The foldable phone can be pre-ordered in the US starting today, 1 September. The Galazy Z Fold 2 will be available in in four distinct colors for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning 1 September in select markets with general availability on 25 September.
19:50 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition has also been announced
The Buds Live also comes in the Thom Browne edition within box, including other accessories sporting the theme. The foldable phone also features few filters in accordance with the theme.
19:47 (IST)
Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to optimise various app like Outlook, Excel and others, for the foldable phone
19:40 (IST)
In case there are three apps that you mostly use together, you can also group them together on the Galaxy Z Fold 2
19:39 (IST)
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can use three apps at once
19:39 (IST)
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has two selfie camera – one on the cover display and the other on the primary display
When using the main triple camera setup, the cover display can be used as a view finder.
19:37 (IST)
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with an Auto Framing mode
19:36 (IST)
Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, the Z Fold 2 comes with a Flex mode
On the Z Fold 2, however, if you turn the phone around, whatever display you are facing, automatically starts to display the content you were viewing.
19:34 (IST)
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 lets you transition from the external screen to the larger screen inside, seamlessly
19:33 (IST)
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 feature a 7.6-inch infinity-O Super AMOLED display
19:32 (IST)
The event is now live!
19:17 (IST)
The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will begin in a few minutes now.
19:04 (IST)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in a bronze and black colour variant
19:00 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2: What do we know about it?
From what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there will be a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. Inside, it features a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
We know that the foldable phone features a triple rear camera setup, but its specification is still being speculated. As per rumours, the camera array may comprise of a 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the selfie camera is said to be 10 MP. It might draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.
18:43 (IST)
Samsung will be streaming the launch event on its YouTube page and the official website.
Galaxy Z Fold2 might come in one 256 GB storage variant which might be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900).
18:41 (IST)
The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will be live at 7.30 pm IST
18:30 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: LIVE
Samsung hosted the annual Galaxy Unpacked event early last month. But for the first time, there is going to be a 'Part 2' of the event, and it's happening today at 7.30 pm IST. We are tuning in to the launch event and we will bring you all the updates from the event right here. Stay tuned...
Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 today. The first part of the event was hosted earlier in August, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.
While Samsung did announce the Galaxy Z Foldp 2 earlier last month, at the event today, the company will dive deeper into the foldable phone's features, and most importantly, it will reveal the pricing and sale date of the smartphone.
Samsung's event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Samsung will be streaming the announcement on its official YouTube page and its website. Here is how you can watch the livestream.
Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, but we are yet to learn about all of its specifications and features.
While these details will be revealed in just a few hours from now, from what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there will be a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Samsung had previously confirmed that the upcoming device will be available with ultra-thin-glass for improved durability and a punch-hole for a cleaner design.
The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP. It might draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.
In the UK, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is already available for pre-order.
According to a report by The Verge, the UK website mistakenly also leaked the pricing of the handset (the prices are now taken down). The report reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in two colour variants-- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. In terms of storage, the website reveals that it will come in a 256 GB storage variant only which is likely to be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900). A tipster Max Weinbach suggests that the foldable phone might start shipping on 17 September.
