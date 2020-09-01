Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 today. The first part of the event was hosted earlier in August, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

While Samsung did announce the Galaxy Z Foldp 2 earlier last month, at the event today, the company will dive deeper into the foldable phone's features, and most importantly, it will reveal the pricing and sale date of the smartphone.

Samsung's event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Samsung will be streaming the announcement on its official YouTube page and its website. Here is how you can watch the livestream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected specification

Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, but we are yet to learn about all of its specifications and features.

While these details will be revealed in just a few hours from now, from what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there will be a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Welcome to the evolution of a unique collaboration. @ThomBrowneNY#GalaxyZFold2ThomBrowneEdition #GalaxyZFold2 #ThomBrowne Watch out for more at Unpacked part 2, September 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/NgSzkl6w2v — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 29, 2020

Samsung had previously confirmed that the upcoming device will be available with ultra-thin-glass for improved durability and a punch-hole for a cleaner design.

The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP. It might draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected price

In the UK, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is already available for pre-order.

According to a report by The Verge, the UK website mistakenly also leaked the pricing of the handset (the prices are now taken down). The report reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in two colour variants-- Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. In terms of storage, the website reveals that it will come in a 256 GB storage variant only which is likely to be priced at £1,799 (approx Rs 1,75,900). A tipster Max Weinbach suggests that the foldable phone might start shipping on 17 September.