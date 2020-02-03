Monday, February 03, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked, reveals punch-hole display and more

Galaxy Z Flip might feature a tiny, secondary display that shows time, battery life and date.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2020 16:30:21 IST

Samsung's Unpacked event is just around the corner — 11 February — and it is expected that the company might unveil its flagship Galaxy S20 series and a foldable phone — Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike the now notorious Fold, the flip is expected to fold as a clamshell. This clamshell concept has also been adapted by Motorola in their recently revealed Moto Razer 2019 smartphone.

A tipster, Ben Geskin has shared a hands-on video of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip When unfolded, the display has a punch hole at the top that houses the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked, reveals punch-hole display and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked renders. Image: WinFuture/Roland Quandt

We can also see a tiny secondary display at the top when folded. This secondary display shows time, battery percentage and date. A dual rear camera is also visible alongside this tiny display. The smartphone has a purple colour back with mirror finish.

As per previous reports, Galaxy Z Flip screen unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with a rather tall 22:9 aspect ratio. It will apparently be called the “Infinity Flex” display. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip's display can be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees and can be easily propped up on a table.

Further, the phone's display will reportedly have Full HD+ resolution with HDR+ support.

The external display will measure 1.06 inches and will apparently have a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels. Reportedly, the tiny display will have all the always-on features and is Super AMOLED.

The report also claims that at the back, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

