Samsung is hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, only this time, the company is following the 'new normal', and will be hosting the event online-only.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. You can see the event's local time for you, here. Samsung will be live streaming the event on its official website. Currently, the website asks for a pre-registration to watch the live stream; you can do that by putting in your name, contact number, email address, and pin code.

At the event today, Samsung will be announcing five new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 series (Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7 series (Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series expected specifications

From what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 20 series will likely come with an S Pen. The new Notes are expected to be powered by either the current Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the rumoured Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There is also a possibility that the Galaxy Note 20 is powered y the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the higher Ultra model sports the purported Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will offer up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Verge has reported that the entire series is expected to come with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

There are also reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will become the first smartphone to provide the optimisation for game usage via online streaming. The streaming will be possible via ‘Project xCloud’ – an initiative by Microsoft – which will allow users to use their phone like a game console and play up to 90 Xbox games on it using the Xbox Game Pass.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to have a 108 MP main camera, aided by a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP periscope lens that can zoom in up to 50 times. A hole punch front camera of 10 MP is also going to be featured.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been tipped to go on sale in India by 28 August.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

Going by a previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

The report states that the device is likely to feature an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

Another report revealed that the smartphone is expected to come in two colour options — Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP.

The smartphone is expected to have a storage capacity of 512 GB. It will draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 expected specifications

Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly come in 4 different versions ― two in a 41 mm size and the other two in a 45 mm size. The display of the smartwatch is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass XD and is expected to have 5ATM water-resistance.

Both models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are believed to come with LTE variants and GPS, and be equipped with a heart-rate monitor. The devices are also expected to come with blood pressure monitoring.