tech2 News Staff

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, Samsung announced five new devices, which included the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7 series. However, at the launch event, only the prices for the US and the European markets were revealed.

Now, Samsung has announced that it is opening pre-booking for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in the Indian market as well.

Additionally, Samsung has also announced the pricings for the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be priced in India at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back by Rs 1,04,999.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio. The service is coming soon on Vodafone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Pre-bookings and benefits

The Galaxy Note 20 series will be available for pre-booking on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores, starting today, 6 August.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Do note, these benefits can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app only on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition to that, customers who make buy the Galaxy Note 20 using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000, and a cashback of Rs 9,000 can be availed on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will also be eligible for an upgrade offer, wherein users can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.