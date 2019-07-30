Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 leak reveals dual rear cameras, 7,040 mAh battery, more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 might come in Mountain Grey colour variant and an AMOLED display;lay.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 15:30:26 IST

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that is slated to be held on 7 August in New York, along with the Note 10 series and a wearable, Samsung may also launch the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal has posted a few specifications that he believed will make up the purported Galaxy Tab S6. According to the tweet, the android tablet might come powered with Snapdragon 855 along with a 7,040 mAh battery capacity. In terms of colour, per the leak we can expect the device to be available in "Mountain Grey" colour.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 leak reveals dual rear cameras, 7,040 mAh battery, moreSamsung Galaxy Tab S6. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

On the camera front, the leak suggests that Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will come with a dual rear camera of 13 MP and 5 MP each. On the front, we might see a camera of 8 MP that would feature facial recognition. As per the post, the device is expected to come with an S-Pen with an "Air Mouse" feature.

An image of Samsung Galaxy S6 was also teased on twitter by leakster Blass.

Image: Ishan Agarwal.

Moving on to the dimensions of the tablet, the leak reveals 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm will be its dimensions and it will weigh 420 gm. It is expected the device will come with an AMOLED display of 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

As per the previous leaks by Sam Mobile, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and have a 10.5-inch AMOLED display. Apart from that, the tab will also have up to 6 GB of RAM and two storage options which are 128 GB and 256 GB. It is expected to be a competitor of iPad Pro.

