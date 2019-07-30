tech2 News Staff

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that is slated to be held on 7 August in New York, along with the Note 10 series and a wearable, Samsung may also launch the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal has posted a few specifications that he believed will make up the purported Galaxy Tab S6. According to the tweet, the android tablet might come powered with Snapdragon 855 along with a 7,040 mAh battery capacity. In terms of colour, per the leak we can expect the device to be available in "Mountain Grey" colour.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

On the camera front, the leak suggests that Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will come with a dual rear camera of 13 MP and 5 MP each. On the front, we might see a camera of 8 MP that would feature facial recognition. As per the post, the device is expected to come with an S-Pen with an "Air Mouse" feature.

An image of Samsung Galaxy S6 was also teased on twitter by leakster Blass.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will have S-Pen with 'Air Mouse' feature.

-Dimensions: 244.5x159.5x5.7mm 420g

-Back Cam: 13MP (f/2.0)+5MP (f/2.2), Front Cam: 8MP (f/2.0) + Facial Recognition

-Resolution: 2560 x 1600 AMOLED

-Snapdragon 855 along with 7040mAH

-Colour: Mountain Grey (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GkTSryTVej — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2019

Moving on to the dimensions of the tablet, the leak reveals 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm will be its dimensions and it will weigh 420 gm. It is expected the device will come with an AMOLED display of 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

As per the previous leaks by Sam Mobile, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and have a 10.5-inch AMOLED display. Apart from that, the tab will also have up to 6 GB of RAM and two storage options which are 128 GB and 256 GB. It is expected to be a competitor of iPad Pro.

