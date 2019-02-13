Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked revealing design details, software and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with One UI, heart-rate tracking feature leaked in new renders

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 15:46:40 IST

We are just a week away from witnessing Samsung’s major Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place in San Francisco. The South Korean tech giant will unveil its Galaxy S10 flagship series at the event. But it’s not just the smartphones, Samsung likely has another product under its shelves that it may introduce at the 20 February event. The product in question is the Galaxy Watch Active that is making rounds on the internet for the past few days.

Earlier this month 91Mobiles leaked a render that gave a fair look of what to expect from Samsung’s next smartwatch. New renders have now surfaced that reveal more details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The renders shared by the folks at SamMobile, show off the Galaxy Watch Active with new One UI software redesign. The One UI interface appears to be similar to the one implement on Samsung phones. However, the renders do reveal a few tweaks including a revamped health tracking platform and new watch faces.

As seen on the renders, the new Galaxy Watch Active will give three primary goals to focus on every day including work out time, small walk once every hour and calories burned. The goals are tracked using distinctive colours quite similar to the Apple Watch.

Apparently, the Watch Active will get a feature that will continuously monitor a user’s heart-rate and alert them about heart-rate abnormality. The Auto-Detection will likely work on more ‘types of exercises.’ Moreover, the smart wearable will include new animations that will pop-up when user completes the working goals. The new Galaxy Watch Active might come with swipe gestures given that Samsung is reportedly planning to move away from its signature rotating bezel.

In regards to specs, SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy Watch Active will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED panel with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. The smartwatch is said to come with a dual-core Exynos 9110 chip and 768 MB RAM, 4 GB native storage. It will have a 236 mAh battery and include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC under the connectivity suite. Galaxy Watch Active is said to run Tizen 4.0.0.3 and sport water resistance up to 50 meters. Besides the smart wearable Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Buds at the event next week.

