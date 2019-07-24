tech2 News Staff

While we close in on the official announcement of Samsung’s upcoming Android tablet, a new high-quality render has leaked out. The new image gives a better look at the screen and some of the buttons and slots at one side of the tablet.

Coming from popular leakster Evan Blass AKA @evleaks on Twitter, the render shows the Galaxy Tab S6 with a SIM-card slot, microphone, volume rockers and the power button towards the bottom edge of the tablet.

As per SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and have a 10.5-inch AMOLED display. Apart from that, the tab will also have up to 6 GB of RAM and two storage options which are 128 GB and 256 GB. You might also wonder why there is no Galaxy Tab S5 since the current generation is Tab S4. The report states that this is because the company doesn't want to confuse users with the Galaxy Tab S5e.

Photos shared in the report the alleged Galaxy Tab S6 shown to have bezels running the entire side of the body. On the back, there seems to be a little depression below the camera which looks to be a housing for the S-pen. The photos don't show the complete picture of the device, so it is impossible to tell as of now if the device will have a physical home button but we can make out a dual-camera at the back.

In terms of colour options, the device happens to have grey, blue, and brown variants and it could also get a keyboard cover as well. There isn't any official release date announced for its launch, so we'll likely see the Galaxy Tab S6 launch at Samsung's Unpacked event on 7 August.

