Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: US prices leaked, lineup might go on sale 5 March worldwide

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S20 series might be available for pre-order from 14-28 February.


tech2 News StaffFeb 06, 2020 14:08:06 IST

Samsung is expected to launch its S20 lineup on 11 February at the Unpacked event, due to will take place in San Francisco. Before the official launch, many reports have shared the speculated US pricing of the smartphone series. Samsung will not only launch the Galaxy S20 series, but it it also expected to unveil its second foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Flip.

You can now head to the company India website to register yourself for the Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: US prices leaked, lineup might go on sale 5 March worldwide

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2

According to a tech analyst Jon Prosser, the series is likely to have three smartphones — Galaxy S20, priced $999, Galaxy S20 Plus, priced at $1,199 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, priced at $1,399.

A South Korean website has reported that the Galaxy S20 series could be available for pre-order as soon as 14-28 February. The report further reveals that the smartphone series might go on sale on 5 March globally.

In addition to this, the report suggested that we might see an exclusive colour variant of Galaxy S20 Plus.

As per the previous reports,  the main module of Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to house a 108 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Below this module, another highlight of the camera system is the 48 MP telephoto 'Periscope' camera that is reportedly capable of 10x optical zoom and up to a ridiculous 100x digital zoom. The render also shows that the ‘100x’ label will be placed beside the camera along with its marketing name which hasn’t been revealed yet.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 120 Hz display but it will default at 60 Hz: Report

Jan 23, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 120 Hz display but it will default at 60 Hz: Report
Samsung India opens registrations for rumoured Galaxy S20 ahead of 11 Feb launch

Galaxy S20

Samsung India opens registrations for rumoured Galaxy S20 ahead of 11 Feb launch

Jan 31, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020