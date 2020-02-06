tech2 News Staff

Samsung is expected to launch its S20 lineup on 11 February at the Unpacked event, due to will take place in San Francisco. Before the official launch, many reports have shared the speculated US pricing of the smartphone series. Samsung will not only launch the Galaxy S20 series, but it it also expected to unveil its second foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Flip.

You can now head to the company India website to register yourself for the Unpacked event.

According to a tech analyst Jon Prosser, the series is likely to have three smartphones — Galaxy S20, priced $999, Galaxy S20 Plus, priced at $1,199 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, priced at $1,399.

Okay, last price update from me: Confirmed via source from Samsung Galaxy S20 US pricing 👇 S20 - $999

S20+ - $1,199

S20 Ultra - $1,399 You still buying one? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 4, 2020

A South Korean website has reported that the Galaxy S20 series could be available for pre-order as soon as 14-28 February. The report further reveals that the smartphone series might go on sale on 5 March globally.

In addition to this, the report suggested that we might see an exclusive colour variant of Galaxy S20 Plus.

As per the previous reports, the main module of Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to house a 108 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Below this module, another highlight of the camera system is the 48 MP telephoto 'Periscope' camera that is reportedly capable of 10x optical zoom and up to a ridiculous 100x digital zoom. The render also shows that the ‘100x’ label will be placed beside the camera along with its marketing name which hasn’t been revealed yet.

