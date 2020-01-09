tech2 News Staff

Samsung officially announced that it will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 February in San Francisco. The company will launch its Galaxy S lineup that is expected to be called the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 series.

A UK retailer, Mobile Fun, has reportedly revealed that there will be three smartphones in this lineup — Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The website has opened registration for the cases from this lineup. Although, the website does not have any image of cases, the price and material of the cases are mentioned.

As per the website, the cases are likely to be made from Kvadrat, a woven textile that is also present in Google Pixel's cases. The website reveals that only the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a Kvadrat case. In terms of colours, it is likely to be available in green, red, and grey options.

As for the Galaxy S20 case, it might be available in black, white, grey, pink, red, navy blue, and silver options. The pricing of these cases ranges from £17.99 to £59.99 depending on the type of model and colour.

A leak suggested that the smartphone series is likely to come with a 48 MP telephoto lens. In terms of the processor, it is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865. This chipset had been launched recently at an event last month.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants might come with 5G support. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

