tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 18:32 IST

Samsung Galaxy Watch with 4G connectivity, seven-day battery announced in India

Samsung did not announce the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Watch at the event.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung also announced the Samsung Galaxy Watch in India on 22 August 2018 after being first announced globally on earlier this month at an event in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch comes in two different sizes and with over 60,000 watch faces available on the Galaxy App Store. It also includes a heart-rate monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch.

In terms of display, the watch has an AMOLED display with high resolution, an Always-On Display display feature. The watch sports the Corning DX glass and is water resistant. It has the 5ATM certification that lets you go with it down deep into the water, up to 50 meters deep.

In terms of connectivity, the watch uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone. The watch can be used for several days on a single charge, and be charged using the new dual wireless charger.

The new Galaxy Watch also comes with virtual assistant Bixby which will not need apps to be installed on the device for it to run.

The company also claims that the battery that will last you "several days" on end. It can also track your sleep patterns and provide data on how well you've been sleeping. Further, the watch comes with 21 new indoor exercises for a total of 39 workouts.

The Galaxy Watch will be available in Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black colours. Samsung did not announce the pricing and availability of the device at the event.

