Galaxy S10 E vs iPhone XR: A spec war between two 'budget' flagship smartphones

Starting at $749, the S10 E offers nearly all the features of the S10 while having only a few tradeoffs.

Kshitij Pujari Feb 21, 2019 18:13:36 IST

The Galaxy S10 series has been finally unveiled by Samsung on 20 February even though leaks had given us a clear picture of the device before that launch had even happened. This time, like Apple last year, Samsung has unveiled three smartphones in the S-series lineup namely the S10, S10 Plus, and S10 E.

While the S10 and S10 Plus are the premium flagship devices from Samsung, the S10 E is what you could call as a budget version of those two. Although it is by no means cheap with a starting price of $749, the S10 E does offer nearly all the features of the S10 while having only a few tradeoffs.

These tradeoffs include a flat Infinity O display instead of the curved one. Lower RAM and storage for the starting variant. Dual-cameras instead of triple cameras on the back and a capacitive fingerprint reader instead of an in-display one. The screen size of the S10 E is also 5.8-inch as compared to the 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch on the S10 and S10 Plus respectively. Apart from that the internals of the phones are more-or-less the same

A certain phone from Apple was also launched with certain tradeoffs to keep the price low. The iPhone XR was the budget iPhone in 2018 and even it retails for a price of $749. The XR doesn't have the AMOLED display, dual-camera and the stainless steel finish of the expensive iPhone XS and XS Max. It also comes with lower RAM and storage options. However, the internals of the phone were the same as that of the iPhone XS.

It makes sense for us to compare the budget flagship from the tech giants. So we have a spec comparison for both the phones below.

Smartphone iPhone XR Samsung Galaxy S10E
Display Size (inch) 6.1 5.8
Resolution (pixels) 828 x 1792 1080 x 2280
Pixel Density (PPI) 326 438
Display Type LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9
Weight (gm) 194 150
Dual SIM Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM + eSIM Hybrid Dual
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
Processor A12 Bionic Exynos 9820
CPU Cores Hexa-core Octa Core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest 2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
GPU Apple GPU Mali-G76 MP12
RAM 4 GB 6. 8 GB
Ruggedness IP 67
On-Board Memory 64, 128, 256 GB 128//.256 GB
Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 512 GB
Sensors Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Primary Camera 12MP f/1.8 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4 and 16 MP. f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes
Camera Array Single Camera Dual-camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Dual Pixel PDAF
Secondary Camera 7 MP f/2.2 10 MP, f/1.9
Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Flash Quad-LED LED Flash
OS Version iOS 12 Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
AI (Smart Assistant) Siri Bixby, Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
NFC Yes Yes
Infrared No No
Fingerprint Scanner No Yes, side-button
3.5mm jack No Yes
Radio No No
USB Type Lightning Port Type-C Reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 v 3.1
Battery (mAh) 2942 mAh 3100
Fast charging Yes Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
Colors Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Prices in India Rs 76,900 $749.99

In terms of display, the S10 E seems to be a winner with its 505 ppi AMOLED display. The dual-camera is also a bonus although we shall have to test the phone thoroughly to make a final verdict. For now, both Samsung and Apple have released decent 'budget' versions of their flagship devices and we shall see if the S10 E sells as much as Samsung hopes it would. Stay tuned for a detailed review of all the S10 devices released by Samsung.

