Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 710 unveiled in China

Galaxy A8s features a 24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP triple camera set up at the back and a 24 MP front camera.

tech2 News Staff Dec 10, 2018 16:43 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A8s featuring the ‘Infinity-O’ display has officially been unveiled in China. It is the first smartphone by Samsung to come with such a display. The Infinity-O display is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out, and it denies the need for a notch.

The smartphone also sports the Snapdragon 710 chipset and a triple camera set up at the back.

The device is currently open for registrations on the Samsung China website. There is no information about its price yet. It goes on sale in China on 20 December.

Samsung Galaxy A8s. Image: Samsung China

Samsung Galaxy A8s. Image: Samsung China

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Specifications and features

In terms of display, the device features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display with a 19.5:9 ratio.

The Galaxy A8s is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset. The only devices on which we have seen the Snapdragon 710 are the Nokia 8.1 which will launch in India today at 5.30 pm and the Oppo R17 Pro which was launched in India this week. The chipset sits right below the Snapdragon 845.

In terms of storage, the device has been launch in two storage variants: one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A8s also features a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Camera specifications include the following — the device features a triple camera set up at the back with a 24 MP primary camera unit with an f/1.7 aperture for low-light photography. The secondary sensor is a 10 MP unit which supports 2X optical zoom and finally, the third sensor is a 5 MP unit for depth-sensing.

The front camera includes a single 24 MP sensor which is placed beneath the display.

The Galaxy A8s runs Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Samsung’s custom Experience UI 9.5 and is powered by a a 3,300 mAh battery.

The device has been launched in three colours — green, blue, and grey.

We do not know when the smartphone will launch in India.

