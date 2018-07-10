With every new information that is spilled about the Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 lineup, it's getting more and more interesting to think about how the actual phone might turn out to be.

Currently, as per the reports by Nashville Chatter, Samsung may be debuting the Galaxy S10 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2019.

According to the reports in The Bell, we can expect three new Samsung devices to come in the S10 series. They are the Galaxy S10 Lite which is codenamed Beyond 0, Galaxy S10 which is codenamed Beyond 1 and finally, the Galaxy S10+ codenamed as Beyond 2.

The Galaxy S10 is the low-end phone amongst the other two. It is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual 12 MP wideangle + 12 MP telephoto lens.

The second model is the Galaxy S10 which is said to have a fingerprint scanner under the display.

It is expected to have a single camera on the front and a triple camera on the back which is lesser than the S10+.

The third phone, S10 + is rumoured to come with a dual camera setup on the front which offers an ultra-wide angle sensor which is expected to capture a 120-degree wide field of view and also said to show a wider background than a person can normally see.

It is speculated that the triple camera setup of S10+ will include a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

It also further claims that just like selfie camera of Galaxy A8, Galaxy S10+ dual front cameras will allow the user to capture selfie shots with bokeh effects.

Even S10+ is supposed to have an under-display fingerprint reader.

According to GSMArena, the so-called Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 5.8 inch non-curved Super AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 has a 6.2 inch curved Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.44-inch curved Super AMOLED display.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 series is said to be the first to arrive with a dual frontal camera and also could be the first Samsung phone with a triple camera setup.