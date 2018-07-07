Loads of rumours and theories about next year's Samsung Galaxy S10 have been doing rounds of the internet lately and while it's too early to say which ones are true, some do sound more sensible than others.

When it comes to Samsung leaks, SamMobile is certainly one of the more reliable sources and it has come up with a few interesting new insights into the upcoming Samsung flagships. One of which is that one of the Galaxy S10 models will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, something we have seen a few other smartphone-makers like Sony try out with their flagships.

The other insight states that the more premium Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a Huawei P20 Pro-like triple-camera setup on the back of the phone of which one is expected to be a "super wide angle" lens.

The third and the most interesting proposition is that we might not just see a Galaxy S10 and a Galaxy S10 Plus but a third more affordable S10 model with a smaller 5.8-inch display. This is apparently a move to remain competitive against Chinese players like OnePlus who tend to eat away heavily into Samsung's target market.

Based on earlier reports, the two premium variants of the Galaxy S10 will likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner while the more affordable S10 will feature the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We don't know yet whether the budget-oriented Galaxy S10 will get a 3D face-scanning sensor or an iris scanner instead.

Another report by German publication AllAboutSamsung, also seems to throw more light on the third wide-angle camera on the Galaxy S10 Plus. As per a report by the publication, the third camera will be 16 MP f/1.9 aperture sensor with a 123-degree wide-angle view.

Apart from the third wide-angle sensor, we are expected to see yet another iteration of a 12 MP dual-aperture main camera sensor and a 13 MP f/2.4 telephoto unit. Sadly though, only the primary dual-aperture sensor is expected to get OIS.