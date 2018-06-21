Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
21 June, 2018

Supposed protoype of the Galaxy S10 leaked showing a near bezel-less display

"This may be a design beyond” is what was written below the photo of the alleged S10 prototype.

The very first photos of what reportedly appears to be the Galaxy S10 prototype have surfaced and it is safe to say that it is definitely a thing of beauty. The phone is shown to be completely bezel-less, which means there's no notch, a curved screen removing the side bezels and a very microscopic bottom bezel, which could even be considered non-existent.

"This may be a design beyond” is what the leaker Ice Universe wrote in the tweet below the photo of the alleged S10 prototype. Emphasis on the word 'Beyond', which happens to be the rumoured codename for the Galaxy S10. What is also apparent is that the front of the device shows no kind of front-facing camera or any kind of sensor. The phone is just a very big, curved beautiful screen covering the entire length of the device and it is everything we expect from future smartphones.

Galaxy S10 Prototype. Ice Universe

Galaxy S10 Prototype. Ice Universe

Except, this probably isn't the Galaxy S10. Sorry to burst your bubble, but it is very unlikely that such a developed prototype has appeared so early. Remember that we haven't even seen the Galaxy Note 9 launch. Leaks and prototypes about smartphones generally emerge somewhere around 2-3 months from its expected launch. We know that the earliest Samsung plans to launch its next Galaxy S-series device is in February, which is a good 9 months away.

Ice Universe themselves have not said that the phone is the Galaxy S10. They have just said it is the "design beyond". As per a report by Android Authority, the word 'Beyond' may even have been poorly translated from Chinese as Ice Universe's Weibo page uses the caption which when translated reads “This is the next step”.

However, that is not to say that the S10 will not look anything like this. There are a lot of design elements in this alleged prototype that match with the current Samsung S-series smartphones. The company could also pull off an Oppo Find X and install a mechanical pop-out camera. We'll just have to wait and see.

 

