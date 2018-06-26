We haven't even seen the Galaxy Note 9 drop as of yet and it the rumour mill is already churning out leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S10. This will be the 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy S-series and it would seem that Samsung has something special planned for the device. Reports coming from South Korea state that the S10 will come in three variants and apparently one of them will have a triple-camera system, not unlike the Huawei P20 Pro.

As per the report by ETNews, this triple-camera-powered S10 will also house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has been codenamed 'Beyond' and is expected to drop in the first half of 2018. The two other S10's are believed to have the screen size of 5.8-inches and sport dual-camera systems. It's nearly a guarantee that the S10 will have the Samsung's trademark curved Infinity Display.

Samsung will also be looking to cut down on bezels giving users as much display area as possible. To that end, there was a leak a few days ago Twitter tipster IceUniverse who leaked out a photo he claimed was a prototype of the S10. The photo showed nearly zero-bezels and beautiful, curved Infinity Display. Chances are high that the render was fan made and fake as the phone is still a good 9-10 months away from its official release.

In more news about the Samsung Galaxy S10, a report by The Bell, claims that the tech giant is already developing parts for the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone but has no plans to include an iris scanning module like in previous Galaxy devices. "The highlight of the Galaxy S10 will indeed be the biggest feature cut from the Galaxy Note 9 — an in-display fingerprint reader," the report added.