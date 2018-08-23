We are through with the Galaxy Note 9 launch and the time has arrived for us to speculate about the next-gen flagship device from Samsung, the 10th-anniversary Galaxy S or the S10 or whatever it is Samsung wants to call it (we are really hoping against it being called Galaxy SX).

Already many things have come flying out of the rumour mill such as a supposed triple-camera layout, in-display fingerprint sensor, among other things. Now the latest rumour has it that Samsung could, in fact, introduce some older colour options from earlier Galaxy flagships.

As per a China-based leaker IceUniverse, the S10 will reportedly be available in black, white, green, silver and pink out of which the last four are completely new. The copper, blue and purple colours on the Note 9 may not be available on the S10. We do wonder who might want to buy a green colour S10 though, as per a report by Sammobile the green colour was a big fan favourite when it was introduced in the Galaxy S6 Edge back in 2015.

(Also Read: Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?)

In earlier reports surrounding the S10, Samsung had confirmed that the Galaxy S10 will not be the company's first 5G device. According to DJ Koh CEO Samsung Mobile, the smartphone maker was 'focussing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by users,' for the foldable phone but also that the company 'didn't want to lose the world's first title'.

Koh, however, did not clarify whether this separate smartphone would be the long-awaited foldable smartphone or some other device altogether.