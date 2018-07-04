Samsungs's Galaxy X smartphone isn't official, but it sure looks like it will launch soon. The phone will reportedly have a foldable display and according to a recent report by ET News, is gearing up for the mass production of foldable OLED panels as well.

Considering its flexible form factor, many components within the phone are expected have to flexible or curved structures, like the battery. According to a report on IThome, the battery is foldable too and its capacity is said to be anywhere between 3,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh.

Samsung folding flagship will measure 7.3-inches when opened and 4.5-inches when folded.

Going by the photos of the battery from the IThome report, it is developed by Samsung SDI, and is V-Shaped.

According to a recent report, Samsung realised that folding the display in half will pose a usability problem because the display is not visible when closed. The technology giant came up with a solution with a display that is folded only by about two-thirds where the exposed bit of the display will show details like time, missed called numbers and more.

It is said that the curved device will see the light of day in 2019.

Other brands including Microsoft, Apple, Huawei and Nokia are also in a process to showcase their foldable devices as patents for the same have already been spotted online.