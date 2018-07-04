Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 17:26 IST

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to come with a curved battery: Report

The Galaxy X battery is foldable and its capacity could be anywhere between 3,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh.

Samsungs's Galaxy X smartphone isn't official, but it sure looks like it will launch soon. The phone will reportedly have a foldable display and according to a recent report by ET News, is gearing up for the mass production of foldable OLED panels as well.

Considering its flexible form factor, many components within the phone are expected have to flexible or curved structures, like the battery. According to a report on IThome, the battery is foldable too and its capacity is said to be anywhere between 3,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh.

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X will have a curved battery. Image: IThome

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X will have a curved battery. Image: IThome

Samsung folding flagship will measure 7.3-inches when opened and 4.5-inches when folded.

Going by the photos of the battery from the IThome report, it is developed by Samsung SDI, and is V-Shaped.

According to a recent report, Samsung realised that folding the display in half will pose a usability problem because the display is not visible when closed. The technology giant came up with a solution with a display that is folded only by about two-thirds where the exposed bit of the display will show details like time, missed called numbers and more.

It is said that the curved device will see the light of day in 2019.

Other brands including Microsoft, Apple, Huawei and Nokia are also in a process to showcase their foldable devices as patents for the same have already been spotted online.

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J8 confirmed to go on sale in India from 28 June at Rs 18,990

Jun 26, 2018

Samsung

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to start manufacturing foldable OLED displays by summer: Report

Jul 02, 2018

Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy On6 launched exclusively on Flipkart priced at Rs 14,490

Jul 02, 2018

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung launches Galaxy J8 at Rs 18,990 with new Portrait Dolly camera feature

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo Y83 vs Moto G6: Specs comparison

Jul 03, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018