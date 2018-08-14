Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 14 August, 2018 17:56 IST

Samsung confirms that Galaxy S10 will not be the first device to support 5G

Samsung was focussing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by users.

Putting rumours to rest, Samsung Electronics has confirmed its upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone will not be the company's first 5G device.

According to DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Samsung Electronics, the smartphone maker was 'focussing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by users,' for the foldable phone but also that the company 'didn't want to lose the world's first title'.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9/

Samsung's chief DJ Koh with the newly launched Galaxy Note 9.

"Samsung has reaffirmed its desire to be the world's first vendor to launch a foldable smartphone while adding that the Galaxy S10 won't be the firm's first 5G phone and that a separate model will," ZDNet reported late on Monday.

Koh, however, did not clarify whether this separate smartphone would be the long-awaited foldable smartphone or some other device altogether.

"We wouldn't have started (project) if it was a going to be a one-time thing," Koh was quoted as saying.

The smartphone maker also rubbished rumours that it was contemplating to club the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series.

"For the immediate future, there won't be a change in launching the S series in the first half and Note series in the second half of the year," Koh added.

