Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch LIVE updates: To feature 48 MP triple-camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM

tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 11:15:13 IST

Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite camera

    The smartphone's camera has features like Super steady OIS, which will allow videos and images to be stabilised. 

  • 11:59 (IST)

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was announced at CES 2020 

    Earlier this month, along with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite was also announced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020. This week, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also debuted in the Indian market

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected features

    From what we know so far, Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

    Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

    The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

    The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung is launching the Galaxy S10 Lite in India through a webcast, which will be streamed on Samsung's official website and Flipkart. The live stream is scheduled for 12 pm IST today.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Welcome folks!

    Today Samsung is launching the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India. The event will kick off at 12 pm. You can follow the blog to get the tiniest if updates from the event. 

After announcing two new budget smartphones earlier this month at CES 2020, Samsung has now finally started to make these devices available in India. Just two days ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 38,999, and today, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be officially released in the market.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S10 Lite in India through a webcast, which will be streamed on Samsung's official website and Flipkart. The live stream is scheduled for 12 pm IST today.

Since the smartphone has already been announced, we are aware of most of its specifications and features, and all we await is the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch LIVE updates: To feature 48 MP triple-camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Image: Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

From what we know so far, Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.



