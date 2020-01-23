11:32 (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected features

From what we know so far, Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.