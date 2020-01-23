tech2 News Staff

After launching Galaxy Note 10 Lite at a starting price of Rs 38,999, Samsung is all set to launch its second affordable smartphone of the year — Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The two smartphones were officially unveiled at CES 2020, which took place earlier this month.

Now the company has announced the India launch of the phone on twitter. As the company has already revealed the specifications of Galaxy S10 Lite on its official website and Flipkart, we are just waiting for the pricing and availability of this phone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch: How to watch it live

The Samsung launch event will begin at 12.00 pm IST today. You can catch the live stream on Flipkart's Galaxy S10 Lite teaser page and on the company's official website. You can also get updates on our website as we will be tracking the event.

#GalaxyS10Lite with #SuperSteadyOIS launches on 23rd Jan! Watch the India launch LIVE on Facebook at 12 PM. Available on Flipkart, Samsung India and leading retail stores. To get notified, head over to Flipkart: https://t.co/xCRXApCUV7 or visit: https://t.co/2qEHvmvUaM pic.twitter.com/FBn8tjSpHf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 22, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

