Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite with rectangular camera bump

The announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite comes a week before CES 2020.


tech2 News StaffJan 03, 2020 21:07:24 IST

Samsung has officially announced Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note10. The budget variants of the flagship Samsung Galaxy devices don’t have any pricing yet nor has the company revealed the countries where the devices will be sold.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Image: Samsung.

To lower the costs, Samsung has cut down some of the internal hardware on both devices. However, some of the features remain the same. Sporting a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, both phones have a centre-mounted hole-punch camera on the front.

They pack a 4,500 mAh battery, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Both devices sport a triple rear-camera setup, however, the camera configuration is different. The phones will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, reports The Verge, the Galaxy S10 Lite features a 48 MP f/2.0 primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP f/2.4 macro and 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset. Its rear camera configuration packs a 12 MP f/1.7 primary sensor accompanied by 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto cameras. The same S Pen will be packed with the Note10 Lite that’s available on the flagship version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite. Image: Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite. Image: Samsung.

It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red variants.

