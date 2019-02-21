Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10-series for global audiences today and quite frankly, it seems to us that the company does not need to hold an entire event around the launch. Almost all the details of the device have been revealed either via renders or leaks or from the company itself.

In any case, if you have not been keeping track of the leaks, today's event will formally take the curtains off the device giving us the first official look at the Galaxy S10-series. We expect at least three Galaxy S10 devices namely, the S10 E, S10 and S10 Plus. We are also expected to see the Galaxy Fold, which will be the company's first ever folding-display smartphone. Apart from that the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watch Active are also expected to make an appearance today.

There is also a slight chance that a new 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 called the S10 Pro might also be revealed, but we aren't keeping our hopes up for that. The Galaxy Unpacked event is being held at San Fransico at 11 AM PT which is 12.30 AM IST on 21 February. Our liveblog will be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments from the event.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.