Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 23:08 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with powerful new S-Pen launched from $999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 along with S Pen launched at $999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 along with the S Pen has been launched at $999 onwards, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, today. Samsung launched two variants of the device, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variants and they will be available in Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black and Metallic Copper when it goes on sale on 24 August.

The successor to the Note 8 is a sleek device with curved edges. While the design remains similar to the previous model, the display grows slight bigger at 6.4-inches sporting the same QHD+ resolution. There's thin chins on both the upper and the lower side of the Infinity Display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Samsung

The rear dual camera setup sits horizontally like on the Note 8, but the fingerprint scanner now moves below it at a more reachable and sensible location.

Internally, the Note 9 gets upgraded to an Exynos 9810 SoC which is the same that you get on the Galaxy S9. The device will be available in two variants, in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM model + 512 GB internal storage. Both devices come with storage expansion and will accept cards of up to 512 GB bring the total capacity of the 512 GB variant to 1 TB.

Moving to the cameras, you get a dual camera setup (12 MP wide, f/1.5-f/2.4 + 12 MP telephoto, f/2.4) with dual OIS. The front-facing cameras get AF with an 8 MP sensor. Since this is basically the same setup as the Galaxy S9+, Samsung gave it an 'Intelligent Camera' branding with new features like 'Scene Optimizer' which automatically selects one of twenty scene modes and 'Flaw Detection' which let's the user know when the image has not come out right.

Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh battery and the smartphone runs Samsung's customised Experience UI with an Android 8.1 Oreo base (nope, no pies out here).

S Pen

The biggest update to the Galaxy Note 9 is the S Pen. The S Pen comes with its own battery inside and barely takes 40 seconds to charge once docked inside its slot on the device. Getting its own battery, the device works with Bluetooth LE and now can be used in more practical ways than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The S Pen works more like a remote control where it can play and pause YouTube video, capture snaps on Snapchat, shoot selfies and even flip through powerpoint presentations.

Another big update at the launch came with Samsung's Bixby, that has now been upgraded drastically and becomes contextually aware and more conversational. Samsung demoed on stage how Bixby is now able to book a cab or make restaurant reservations using just voice commands.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale on 24 August in select markets, so far, no India launch date has been announced.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Unpacked launch highlights: Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale from 24 August

Aug 09, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser reflects upon a very genuine daily life problem

Jul 27, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sales to start from 24 August in South Korea: Report

Aug 01, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: All we know about its design, specifications and pricing

Aug 06, 2018

Note 9

Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entirety

Aug 03, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on video leak reveals thinner bezels than the Note 8

Aug 02, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018