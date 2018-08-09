Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 21:40 IST

Samsung Unpacked launch highlights: Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale from 24 August

We may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York at 8.30 pm. It is rumoured that Samsung will also launch the smartwatch which is expected to be named the Galaxy Watch.

Coming to Samsung’s flagship phone, most of the leaks are already out. Moreover, we may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8. In fact, the focus of the event is the S Pen which will accompany the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung might introduce some new features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be quite similar to the Note 8. Tech2.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be quite similar to the Note 8. Tech2.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a QHD+ sAMOLED 6.4-inch display with thin upper and lower strips, similar to the Note 8. A slight change is expected at the rear of the phone as the fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera unit.

To know more about the Samsung’s flagship you can catch the updates from our live blog below.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    And that's a wrap! Thank you for joining us at the Samsung Unpacked launch!

  • 21:37 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will start shipping globally on 24 August.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 to go on sale from 24 August!

    Samsung at its Unpacked event in New York announced:

    A new Samsung Galaxy Smartphone (to go on sale on 24 August)

    A new Galaxy Watch

    An updated Bixby

    And Spotify integration with Samsung's devices

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Spotify, Daniel Ek just announced a huge partnership with Samsung, deeply integrating the service across devices

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Spotify will be available cross-platform on all Samsung devices

    This includes not just smartphones and speakers, but TV's and other appliances as well.

    A single tap to move your music from your smartphone to your TV and from your TV to your Galaxy Home!

    Spotify will be integrated into the Samsung Music app and controlled by Bixby!

    WoW!

  • 21:30 (IST)

    Samsung partners with Spotify for its multi-device ecosystem

    Question!!! Is Spotify coming to India?

  • 21:27 (IST)

    The Galaxy Home comes with 8 far-field microphones to hear you from every corner of a room.

  • 21:26 (IST)

    Samsung just launched its brand-new Bixby smart speaker called the Galaxy Home!

    It's huge but elegant-looking and is tuned by AKG.

    Comes with 6 meter high-range speaker and single sub-woofer.

    Integrated Harman SoundSteer tech to direct sound to where you are

    It's connected and uses far-field voice technology to listen.

  • 21:25 (IST)

    Surprise surprise! Samsung has just unveiled its first Bixby-powered smart speaker — Galaxy Home! 

  • 21:21 (IST)

    Bixby has also been optimised to work well with Google Maps.

  • 21:21 (IST)

    A new Bixby now on your wrist!

    The new Galaxy Watch comes with AI (Bixby)

    Bixby moves from your smartphone to your wrist

    It gets smarter as well. It is now contextual and conversational.

    Bixby can book tickets and book a reservation at the restaurant with a few taps.

    Bixby does not need apps to be installed

    Samsung is working with Google to integrate Maps with Bixby.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Bixby is more personal now. It learns from your usage patterns to find you things better.

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Bixby has also been upgraded! You can now talk to Bixby to get things done.

  • 21:15 (IST)

    Another look at the beautiful Galaxy Watch

  • 21:15 (IST)

    The new Galaxy Watch will

    Automatically recommend breathing exercises when it detects high stress levels.

    Works like a personal trainer tracking your progress during workouts.

    Also tracks user sleep patterns

  • 21:13 (IST)

    The Galaxy Watch has a powerful battery and can be charged using Samsung's new wireless charger

  • 21:13 (IST)

    Say hello! To the new Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch

    The Galaxy Watch looks like a real watch. Comes in two different sizes and over 60,000 watch faces (Galaxy App Store)

    Military Grade durability, Corning DX glass and water resistant.

    Uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone.

    Whoa! Can be used for several days on a single charge!

    Can be charged using the new dual wireless charger

  • 21:11 (IST)

    You thought the Note 9 was all? Not so fast! Welcome the all-new Galaxy Watch! 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    The Galaxy Note 9 is so powerful that you can continue using it even while being connected to your PC through Dex

  • 21:06 (IST)

    Samsung Dex is back! And it's better!

    It's PC-like experience powered by the Galaxy Note 9

    You can now simply connect the Note 9 using an HDMI adaptor directly to a monitor or a TV.

    Use the Note as a trackpad or use it as a second screen!

  • 21:05 (IST)

    The Note 9 can now trigger Samsung Dex using a simple HDMI cable

  • 21:04 (IST)

    S Pen as a creative tool

    PenUp has 4 million subscribers

    Mr Doodle takes over the S Pen.

    Yellow is definitely the S Pen colour this year!

  • 21:03 (IST)

    The S Pen features Bluetooth support and a battery of its own which charges in less than a minute!

  • 21:01 (IST)

    What does the new S Pen bring?

    The new S Pen supports Bluetooth LE

    Now works more like a remote control

    Play and Pause YouTube video

    Capture snaps on Snapchat

    Shoot selfies

    Flip through powerpoint presentations

    OMG! The entire Note 9 presentation presented using the S Pen!

  • 21:00 (IST)

    You can now use the S Pen to click photos on the Note 9

  • 20:59 (IST)

    The Galaxy Note 9's camera can be triggered using the S Pen.

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Cameras? They've been improved thanks to AI

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Brand new "intelligent camera"

    Upon detecting a flaw the camera will automatically notify the user

    Also included is advanced processing

  • 20:56 (IST)

    The Note 9 is not just a productivity device but a gaming smartphone that's built to perform

    Most powerful AKG speakers "the loudest on a note"

    Water-carbon cooling system to keep the phone cool

  • 20:55 (IST)

    Here are all four colour variants of the Galaxy Note 9

  • 20:54 (IST)

    It's time to unveil the Fortnite for Android!

    Tim Sweeney from Epic Games takes to the stage

    Players with Samsung Galaxy devices will be the first to play Fortnite

    A new Galaxy skin for players included.

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Fortnite is officially coming to Android! And the Note 9 will get an exclusive skin.

  • 20:52 (IST)

    Wondering about the fingerprint scanner? Well, Samsung's fixed that.

  • 20:52 (IST)

    All-day battery! More storage! New processor for Gaming????

    An entire day of battery life with one charge.

    Starts from 128 GB internal storage (and a 512 GB model) with 1 TB of expandable memory!

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Here's another glimpse of this beauty!

  • 20:50 (IST)

    A new display, a new frame, a centered fingerprint scanner (thank god for that!)

    New colours:

    Ocean Blue

    Lavender Purple 

    Metallic Copper

    Midnight Black (now where have we heard that one before???)

  • 20:48 (IST)

    Drew Blackard, Samsung product manager takes to the stage to explain the new features of the Galaxy Note 9.

    "We try not just to meet expectations but exceed them" says Blackard

    "The most powerful smartphone Samsung has ever made..." so... is it more powerful than the Galaxy S9+?

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Welcome the newest Galaxy Note 9!

  • 20:46 (IST)

    In case you had any doubts that the Note 9 is being unveiled tonight

  • 20:46 (IST)

    Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 9!

    There's that brand new yellow-coloured S-Pen

    New camera?

    Same old design..

  • 20:44 (IST)

    Wait, did Koh just say "New products?"

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Indeed, Samsung is the only electronics maker involved with creating and designing not just smartphones, but wide range of home appliances as well.

    "We have made significant progress in the past two years" says Koh.

    He emphasizes how Samsung keeps things secure and open with Knox.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Koh explains how a lot has changed since the 2016. And how it's time for a new generation of devices.

    "We still live in a world of digital devices and disrupted experiences"

    "Too many experiences are interrupted when we leave a room"

    "Our devices fail when we need them the most"

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh takes to the stage to explain why the Galaxy Note is important to Samsung.

  • 20:35 (IST)

    President and CEO of Samsung's Mobile division DJ Koh takes centre stage

  • 20:33 (IST)

    We are finally underway! Galaxy Note 9 here we come!

  • 20:32 (IST)

    And finally we begin!

    Note 9 ads playing.

    New 4,000 mAh battery. Check!

    More storage with 1 TB of external memory? Check!

  • 20:30 (IST)

    S-Pen?

    From what we have heard, the new S Pen will come with its own battery and will allow for music playback controls as well. Add to this the ability to use the S Pen as a shutter button for the camera and it automatically appeals to smartphone camera enthusiasts who frequently use their smartphones for shooting using a tripod.

    Another mystery feature is the ability to unlock the Note 9 using the S Pen. It’s a mystery because it isn’t clear how Samsung has gone about it. Either the S Pen features a fingerprint reader or the device would simply unlock using Google’s smart unlock feature.

  • 20:30 (IST)

    What about the camera?

    While earlier rumours hinted at drastic improvements to the cameras on the Note 9 over the Galaxy S9, the recent image of the box now shows that device will feature a 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4), which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The front-facing camera gets a familiar 8 MP unit with autofocus, but the rear camera as per rumours will allow for longer duration slow-motion recordings.

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Some of the colours we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in.

