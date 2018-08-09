The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York at 8.30 pm. It is rumoured that Samsung will also launch the smartwatch which is expected to be named the Galaxy Watch.

Coming to Samsung’s flagship phone, most of the leaks are already out. Moreover, we may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8. In fact, the focus of the event is the S Pen which will accompany the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung might introduce some new features.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a QHD+ sAMOLED 6.4-inch display with thin upper and lower strips, similar to the Note 8. A slight change is expected at the rear of the phone as the fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera unit.

To know more about the Samsung’s flagship you can catch the updates from our live blog below.