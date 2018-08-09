tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 21:40 IST
We may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York at 8.30 pm. It is rumoured that Samsung will also launch the smartwatch which is expected to be named the Galaxy Watch.
Coming to Samsung’s flagship phone, most of the leaks are already out. Moreover, we may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8. In fact, the focus of the event is the S Pen which will accompany the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung might introduce some new features.
In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a QHD+ sAMOLED 6.4-inch display with thin upper and lower strips, similar to the Note 8. A slight change is expected at the rear of the phone as the fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera unit.
To know more about the Samsung’s flagship you can catch the updates from our live blog below.
highlights
21:37 (IST)
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 to go on sale from 24 August! Samsung at its Unpacked event in New York announced: A new Samsung Galaxy Smartphone (to go on sale on 24 August) A new Galaxy Watch An updated Bixby And Spotify integration with Samsung's devices
21:34 (IST)
Spotify will be available cross-platform on all Samsung devices This includes not just smartphones and speakers, but TV's and other appliances as well. A single tap to move your music from your smartphone to your TV and from your TV to your Galaxy Home! Spotify will be integrated into the Samsung Music app and controlled by Bixby! WoW!
21:30 (IST)
Samsung partners with Spotify for its multi-device ecosystem Question!!! Is Spotify coming to India?
21:26 (IST)
Samsung just launched its brand-new Bixby smart speaker called the Galaxy Home! It's huge but elegant-looking and is tuned by AKG. Comes with 6 meter high-range speaker and single sub-woofer. Integrated Harman SoundSteer tech to direct sound to where you are It's connected and uses far-field voice technology to listen.
21:21 (IST)
A new Bixby now on your wrist! The new Galaxy Watch comes with AI (Bixby) Bixby moves from your smartphone to your wrist It gets smarter as well. It is now contextual and conversational. Bixby can book tickets and book a reservation at the restaurant with a few taps. Bixby does not need apps to be installed Samsung is working with Google to integrate Maps with Bixby.
21:13 (IST)
Say hello! To the new Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch The Galaxy Watch looks like a real watch. Comes in two different sizes and over 60,000 watch faces (Galaxy App Store) Military Grade durability, Corning DX glass and water resistant. Uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone. Whoa! Can be used for several days on a single charge! Can be charged using the new dual wireless charger
21:06 (IST)
Samsung Dex is back! And it's better! It's PC-like experience powered by the Galaxy Note 9 You can now simply connect the Note 9 using an HDMI adaptor directly to a monitor or a TV. Use the Note as a trackpad or use it as a second screen!
21:01 (IST)
What does the new S Pen bring? The new S Pen supports Bluetooth LE Now works more like a remote control Play and Pause YouTube video Capture snaps on Snapchat Shoot selfies Flip through powerpoint presentations OMG! The entire Note 9 presentation presented using the S Pen!
20:58 (IST)
Brand new "intelligent camera" Upon detecting a flaw the camera will automatically notify the user Also included is advanced processing
20:56 (IST)
The Note 9 is not just a productivity device but a gaming smartphone that's built to perform Most powerful AKG speakers "the loudest on a note" Water-carbon cooling system to keep the phone cool
20:54 (IST)
It's time to unveil the Fortnite for Android! Tim Sweeney from Epic Games takes to the stage Players with Samsung Galaxy devices will be the first to play Fortnite A new Galaxy skin for players included.
20:52 (IST)
All-day battery! More storage! New processor for Gaming???? An entire day of battery life with one charge. Starts from 128 GB internal storage (and a 512 GB model) with 1 TB of expandable memory!
20:50 (IST)
A new display, a new frame, a centered fingerprint scanner (thank god for that!) New colours: Ocean Blue Lavender Purple Metallic Copper Midnight Black (now where have we heard that one before???)
20:46 (IST)
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 9! There's that brand new yellow-coloured S-Pen New camera? Same old design..
20:44 (IST)
Wait, did Koh just say "New products?"
20:37 (IST)
Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh takes to the stage to explain why the Galaxy Note is important to Samsung.
20:19 (IST)
So what's new? From the multitude of leaks and rumours that have popped up online, the Note 9 won't look any different from the outside save for the new colour finishes and a bright yellow stylus for the new Coral Blue model. Also expected is a Lilac Purple finish along with the standard black and a new copper brown (or gold) finishes. The internals will see a big upgrade with new Exynos 9810 SoC for the international variants and the Snapdragon 845 SoC for the US models. The fingerprint reader has now moved below the camera setup at the back. While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model is expected to be the base model, there will also be a model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage .
20:07 (IST)
What will be announced today? Samsung's brand new Galaxy Note 9 won't look any different from last year's Note 8. Apart from the new smartphone, Samsung is also expected to announce a new Gear smartwatch as well.
19:57 (IST)
The event will begin in about 30 minutes. So let's have a look at what's in store for us at today's launch. Samsung has been extremely cautious not to dilute the launch event of its next best smartphone after the launch of the Galaxy S9+ back in February this year. The brand even launched its premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4 well ahead of the launch. You can read about it by clicking on the link below. Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A ahead of ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch
21:37 (IST)
And that's a wrap! Thank you for joining us at the Samsung Unpacked launch!
21:37 (IST)
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will start shipping globally on 24 August.
21:37 (IST)
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 to go on sale from 24 August!
Samsung at its Unpacked event in New York announced:
A new Samsung Galaxy Smartphone (to go on sale on 24 August)
A new Galaxy Watch
An updated Bixby
And Spotify integration with Samsung's devices
21:34 (IST)
Spotify, Daniel Ek just announced a huge partnership with Samsung, deeply integrating the service across devices
21:34 (IST)
Spotify will be available cross-platform on all Samsung devices
This includes not just smartphones and speakers, but TV's and other appliances as well.
A single tap to move your music from your smartphone to your TV and from your TV to your Galaxy Home!
Spotify will be integrated into the Samsung Music app and controlled by Bixby!
WoW!
21:30 (IST)
Samsung partners with Spotify for its multi-device ecosystem
Question!!! Is Spotify coming to India?
21:27 (IST)
The Galaxy Home comes with 8 far-field microphones to hear you from every corner of a room.
21:26 (IST)
Samsung just launched its brand-new Bixby smart speaker called the Galaxy Home!
It's huge but elegant-looking and is tuned by AKG.
Comes with 6 meter high-range speaker and single sub-woofer.
Integrated Harman SoundSteer tech to direct sound to where you are
It's connected and uses far-field voice technology to listen.
21:25 (IST)
Surprise surprise! Samsung has just unveiled its first Bixby-powered smart speaker — Galaxy Home!
21:21 (IST)
Bixby has also been optimised to work well with Google Maps.
21:21 (IST)
A new Bixby now on your wrist!
The new Galaxy Watch comes with AI (Bixby)
Bixby moves from your smartphone to your wrist
It gets smarter as well. It is now contextual and conversational.
Bixby can book tickets and book a reservation at the restaurant with a few taps.
Bixby does not need apps to be installed
Samsung is working with Google to integrate Maps with Bixby.
21:19 (IST)
Bixby is more personal now. It learns from your usage patterns to find you things better.
21:17 (IST)
Bixby has also been upgraded! You can now talk to Bixby to get things done.
21:15 (IST)
Another look at the beautiful Galaxy Watch
21:15 (IST)
The new Galaxy Watch will
Automatically recommend breathing exercises when it detects high stress levels.
Works like a personal trainer tracking your progress during workouts.
Also tracks user sleep patterns
21:13 (IST)
The Galaxy Watch has a powerful battery and can be charged using Samsung's new wireless charger
21:13 (IST)
Say hello! To the new Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch
The Galaxy Watch looks like a real watch. Comes in two different sizes and over 60,000 watch faces (Galaxy App Store)
Military Grade durability, Corning DX glass and water resistant.
Uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone.
Whoa! Can be used for several days on a single charge!
Can be charged using the new dual wireless charger
21:11 (IST)
You thought the Note 9 was all? Not so fast! Welcome the all-new Galaxy Watch!
21:08 (IST)
The Galaxy Note 9 is so powerful that you can continue using it even while being connected to your PC through Dex
21:06 (IST)
Samsung Dex is back! And it's better!
It's PC-like experience powered by the Galaxy Note 9
You can now simply connect the Note 9 using an HDMI adaptor directly to a monitor or a TV.
Use the Note as a trackpad or use it as a second screen!
21:05 (IST)
The Note 9 can now trigger Samsung Dex using a simple HDMI cable
21:04 (IST)
S Pen as a creative tool
PenUp has 4 million subscribers
Mr Doodle takes over the S Pen.
Yellow is definitely the S Pen colour this year!
21:03 (IST)
The S Pen features Bluetooth support and a battery of its own which charges in less than a minute!
21:01 (IST)
What does the new S Pen bring?
The new S Pen supports Bluetooth LE
Now works more like a remote control
Play and Pause YouTube video
Capture snaps on Snapchat
Shoot selfies
Flip through powerpoint presentations
OMG! The entire Note 9 presentation presented using the S Pen!
21:00 (IST)
You can now use the S Pen to click photos on the Note 9
20:59 (IST)
The Galaxy Note 9's camera can be triggered using the S Pen.
20:58 (IST)
Cameras? They've been improved thanks to AI
20:58 (IST)
Brand new "intelligent camera"
Upon detecting a flaw the camera will automatically notify the user
Also included is advanced processing
20:56 (IST)
The Note 9 is not just a productivity device but a gaming smartphone that's built to perform
Most powerful AKG speakers "the loudest on a note"
Water-carbon cooling system to keep the phone cool
20:55 (IST)
Here are all four colour variants of the Galaxy Note 9
20:54 (IST)
It's time to unveil the Fortnite for Android!
Tim Sweeney from Epic Games takes to the stage
Players with Samsung Galaxy devices will be the first to play Fortnite
A new Galaxy skin for players included.
20:54 (IST)
Fortnite is officially coming to Android! And the Note 9 will get an exclusive skin.
20:52 (IST)
Wondering about the fingerprint scanner? Well, Samsung's fixed that.
20:52 (IST)
All-day battery! More storage! New processor for Gaming????
An entire day of battery life with one charge.
Starts from 128 GB internal storage (and a 512 GB model) with 1 TB of expandable memory!
20:51 (IST)
Here's another glimpse of this beauty!
20:50 (IST)
A new display, a new frame, a centered fingerprint scanner (thank god for that!)
New colours:
Ocean Blue
Lavender Purple
Metallic Copper
Midnight Black (now where have we heard that one before???)
20:48 (IST)
Drew Blackard, Samsung product manager takes to the stage to explain the new features of the Galaxy Note 9.
"We try not just to meet expectations but exceed them" says Blackard
"The most powerful smartphone Samsung has ever made..." so... is it more powerful than the Galaxy S9+?
20:47 (IST)
Welcome the newest Galaxy Note 9!
20:46 (IST)
In case you had any doubts that the Note 9 is being unveiled tonight
20:46 (IST)
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 9!
There's that brand new yellow-coloured S-Pen
New camera?
Same old design..
20:44 (IST)
Wait, did Koh just say "New products?"
20:43 (IST)
Indeed, Samsung is the only electronics maker involved with creating and designing not just smartphones, but wide range of home appliances as well.
"We have made significant progress in the past two years" says Koh.
He emphasizes how Samsung keeps things secure and open with Knox.
20:40 (IST)
Koh explains how a lot has changed since the 2016. And how it's time for a new generation of devices.
"We still live in a world of digital devices and disrupted experiences"
"Too many experiences are interrupted when we leave a room"
"Our devices fail when we need them the most"
20:37 (IST)
Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh takes to the stage to explain why the Galaxy Note is important to Samsung.
20:35 (IST)
President and CEO of Samsung's Mobile division DJ Koh takes centre stage
20:33 (IST)
We are finally underway! Galaxy Note 9 here we come!
20:32 (IST)
And finally we begin!
Note 9 ads playing.
New 4,000 mAh battery. Check!
More storage with 1 TB of external memory? Check!
20:30 (IST)
S-Pen?
From what we have heard, the new S Pen will come with its own battery and will allow for music playback controls as well. Add to this the ability to use the S Pen as a shutter button for the camera and it automatically appeals to smartphone camera enthusiasts who frequently use their smartphones for shooting using a tripod.
Another mystery feature is the ability to unlock the Note 9 using the S Pen. It’s a mystery because it isn’t clear how Samsung has gone about it. Either the S Pen features a fingerprint reader or the device would simply unlock using Google’s smart unlock feature.
20:30 (IST)
What about the camera?
While earlier rumours hinted at drastic improvements to the cameras on the Note 9 over the Galaxy S9, the recent image of the box now shows that device will feature a 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4), which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The front-facing camera gets a familiar 8 MP unit with autofocus, but the rear camera as per rumours will allow for longer duration slow-motion recordings.
20:25 (IST)
Some of the colours we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in.
Note9 in (from L to R) black, blue, and brown. pic.twitter.com/Akr1tnrxiS— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 24, 2018
also see
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with dual cameras, 4000 mAh battery, powerful S-Pen launched from $999 onwardsAug 09, 2018
Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser reflects upon a very genuine daily life problemJul 27, 2018
Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sales to start from 24 August in South Korea: ReportAug 01, 2018
Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9: All we know about its design, specifications and pricingAug 06, 2018
Note 9
Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entiretyAug 03, 2018
Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch today: When and where to watchAug 09, 2018
science
Partial Eclipse
The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attachedAug 09, 2018
GMRT
Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observedAug 09, 2018
Infertility
Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study findsAug 09, 2018
Geoscience
Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma wavesAug 09, 2018