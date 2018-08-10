Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018

Samsung's three-legged Galaxy Home says hello to the smart speaker segment

Galaxy Home will compete against smart speakers like the Google Home, Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch at an its Unboxed event in New York on 9 August, along with its first smart speaker, that they’ve chosen to call it the Samsung Galaxy Home. It comes with Samsung’s homegrown virtual assistant, Bixby.

The device will compete against the pre-existing smart speakers in the market – like the Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Amazon Echo.

At the event, Samsung has just introduced the Galaxy Home to the world, without any details about the release date and the price. Samsung has said that they will be revealing a lot more about the device at the Samsung Developer Conference, which is scheduled for November this year.

This is what it looks like.

Samsung Galaxy Home. Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event live stream

Samsung Galaxy Home. Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event live stream

Looking at the line of Galaxy Homes kept next to each other at the stage, it doesn’t seem like a light portable device that we can carry around with us. It is more like how a lamp rests at a given place. The smart speaker will find a similar place in people’s homes after it hits the markets.

In terms of design, it has a rather new shape, like a giant egg with a flat head resting on a three-legged throne. It doesn’t look like there will be any variants in colour, but who knows, Samsung might just experiment, if the smart speaker does well in the markets.

The Austrian acoustics company, AKG has powered the Samsung Galaxy Home speakers.

To demo the speaker, Samsung announced a partnership with Spotify, which makes the device look a lot like the HomePod – just like you can ask Siri to play music from Apple Music, here you will have Bixby and Spotify.

The Galaxy Home has an interesting something called the SoundSteer feature, which directs the sound from the speaker to the person who is speaking.

Also, with the built-in SmartThings Hub, you will be able to do things like turn on and off lights and control compatible smart appliances at home.

Since the device was launched with such great fashion and at such a grand scale, we guess the price too, is going to be on the higher end.

