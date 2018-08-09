Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 19:58 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch updates LIVE: Improved S Pen but a familiar Note

We may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York at 8.30 pm. It is rumoured that Samsung will also launch the smartwatch which is expected to be named the Galaxy Watch.

Coming to Samsung’s flagship phone, most of the leaks are already out. Moreover, we may not really be in for a surprise as the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Note 8. In fact, the focus of the event is the S Pen which will accompany the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung might introduce some new features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be quite similar to the Note 8. Tech2.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to sport a QHD+ sAMOLED 6.4-inch display with thin upper and lower strips, similar to the Note 8. A slight change is expected at the rear of the phone as the fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera unit.

To know more about the Samsung’s flagship you can catch the updates from our live blog below.

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Some of the colours we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in.

  • 20:19 (IST)

    So what's new?

    From the multitude of leaks and rumours that have popped up online, the Note 9 won't look any different from the outside save for the new colour finishes and a bright yellow stylus for the new Coral Blue model. Also expected is a Lilac Purple finish along with the standard black and a new copper brown (or gold) finishes.

    The internals will see a big upgrade with new Exynos 9810 SoC for the international variants and the Snapdragon 845 SoC for the US models. The fingerprint reader has now moved below the camera setup at the back.

    While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model is expected to be the base model, there will also be a model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

  • 20:07 (IST)

    What will be announced today?

    Samsung's brand new Galaxy Note 9 won't look any different from last year's Note 8. Apart from the new smartphone, Samsung is also expected to announce a new Gear smartwatch as well.

  • 19:57 (IST)

    The event will begin in about 30 minutes. So let's have a look at what's in store for us at today's launch.

    Samsung has been extremely cautious not to dilute the launch event of its next best smartphone after the launch of the Galaxy S9+ back in February this year.

    The brand even launched its premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4 well ahead of the launch. You can read about it by clicking on the link below.

    Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A ahead of ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Hello everyone! And welcome to our live blog of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch taking place in New York, USA.

