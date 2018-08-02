The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as we know is set to launch on 9 August globally at an event in New York, and we learn more about the device, a leak at a time. For example, according to a recent leak in South Korea, a poster revealed that the device will go on sale from 24 August onwards.

The most recent leak, however, is a first hands-on look video posted on 31 July by Mobile Fun, but we do not see the phone switched on. From what we can see, the phone sure has thinner bezels as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8.

What you can further notice in the video, that it has a dual camera set up at the back and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Since the phone is never switched on in the YouTube video, in the comments section, there is a debate on whether this a “fake clone mobile” or “too polished to be a dummy.” Whatever it is, we will know for sure next week.

Talking about the sale in India, the device is expected to launch between 12 to 16 August and go on sale in September.

Coming to the specifications, the phone has been rumoured to be launched in two storage variants, one 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant and a 6 RAM with 256 GB internal storage variant. Dutch website WinFuture reports that the phone will also have a third 512 GB variant.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD Plus display, and will probably be run by Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The same report reveals that the price of the smartphone will start at €1050 (about Rs 84,000) for the 128 Gb variant, and the top end variant is expected cost as much as €1,250 (about Rs 1,00,000), which is as much as the price in India for the 256 GB Apple iPhone X model.