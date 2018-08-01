Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sales to start from 24 August in South Korea: Report

The Note 9 will most likely be launched in two variants of 128 GB and 256 GB storage with 6 GB of RAM.

While we have confirmation that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to be unveiled for the global audience on 9 August at New York, we still don't know when the device will officially go on sale. Until now.

A new leaked image of a poster spotted in Korea has at least revealed when the Note 9 will be announced in the country and perhaps a few other regions as well.

Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The poster, courtesy ETnews, shows that the Note 9 will be available for purchase starting from 24 August in Korea. Would this date also hold true for European and American markets? We are not sure as of now.

The pre-sale of the Note 9 will be starting on 10 August as per the report and those who have pre-ordered will be receiving additional gifts such as car chargers, grip rings, power banks, wireless pads and more.

For India, the estimated date of launch is sometime between 12 and 16 August, while the sale of the device has been rumoured to start in the first week of September.

The Note 9 will most likely be launched in two variants of 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage along with 6 GB of RAM. There is also a rumour of a 512 GB of internal storage which will most probably not see the light of day in India.

Prices leaked for the Note 9 show that the 128 GB variant may cost €1,050 which is roughly Rs 84,000. As a matter of fact, the 512 GB variant of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 may launch in the market at a whopping price of €1,250 which is roughly Rs 1,00,000.

In terms of specifications, earlier leaks had suggested that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ resolution display, a Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB/8 GB RAM and up to 256/512 GB of storage.

