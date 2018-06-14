At long last, reports confirm that the rumoured launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was indeed accurate, and that the Korean giant's flagship smartphone will be released on 9 August at an "Unpacked" event in New York.

Citing industry sources, Korea Herald reported that Samsung is set to unveil the phone on 9 August, two weeks earlier than the Galaxy Note 8 launch. The Note 9 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, marking the biggest screen for the series, as well as the largest-ever battery volume of between 3,850 to 4,000 mAh.

Along with the launch of the new Galaxy Note model, Samsung is also expected to launch the successor to its Gear S3 smartwatch, the Gear S4, ETNews reported. Unlike the previous model, the Gear S4 is said to have an application processor built using Panel Level Packaging (PLP) technology to enable a thinner profile along with a cheaper price. The Gear S3 was launched in January 2017 at Rs 28,500.

The company, however, has been extremely silent about the leaks so far. Last week, we reported a new reveal that showed the claimed CAD-based renders and videos of the device. The design looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This phone, too, features a metal frame sandwiched between two pieces of 3D curved glass. The alleged CAD files also reveal the headphone jack that continues to sit at the bottom end of the metal frame, along with the USB port and the speaker grille. The all important S Pen also continues to sit to the right of the speaker grille.

What seems to have changed, though, is the back of the phone. The camera setup is distinctly different from what we have on the Galaxy S9 Plus and features a horizontal setup with the fingerprint reader sitting separately, right below it. While these renders might not be entirely accurate, the CAD design also hints that Samsung may have skipped on the in-display fingerprint reader once again and placed it on the back to keep the design simple.

The same design also reveals the Bixby button that sits on the left side, below the volume rocker. The dimensions of the Galaxy Note 9 are claimed to be 161.9 mm x 76.3 mm. Also it might have a thicker waistline than Note 8 which is 8.8 mm. The screen size is also considered to be the same at 6.3-inches. Earlier reports suggest that the Note 9 will not get a significant performance boost over the Galaxy S9.