Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 similar to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

From camera to specifications, here's all we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 so far.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 08:18:34 IST

Days after OnePlus announced that the upcoming One Plus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will feature UFS 3.0, a report suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 may also come with the same the new storage technology.

Additionally, the report by GizChina also claims that along with the UFS 3.0, the Galaxy Note 10 may also come with LPDDR4X RAM.

UFS 3.0, announced back in February 2018, offers about twice the performance in accessing and writing the data to the storage, as compared to UFS 2.1 that we see in most devices right now.

The new storage technology features two lanes, which allow simultaneous read and write of data, that lets it respond to multiple commands at one time. Consequently, the read and write speed of UFS 3.0 is twice as fast as that of UFS 2.1.

Theoretically, UFS 3.0 can also support about 23.2 Gbps of max peak data transfer rates on both the lanes. This amounts to data rates of up to 2100 MB/s, which is 20 times faster than microSD, and four times faster than SATA SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 similar to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All we know so far

From what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may feature a 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Note-series phone is also said to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the inevitable S Pen is speculated to come with a camera sensor which was leaked in a patent from Samsung.

There are also report that the Galaxy Note 10 feature a quad-camera setup. It isn't clear yet whether the phone would carry the Note 10 moniker as there have been rumours that Samsung might rebrand the lineup. Similar to the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly also come in a 5G variant.

The camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 is said to comprise a 40 MP primary sensor, a 28 MP secondary sensor, a third sensor with 20 mp resolution and a fourth camera with 8 MP resolution.

Finally, it is also believed that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature charging speeds over 25W, some reports say it could be as high as 50W.

