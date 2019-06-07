tech2 News Staff

Samsung is expected to release its next Note-series flagship device in August this year. While we are still months away from the official launch, the leaks and rumours around the phone are coming thick and fast.

After we saw some image renders of the Galaxy Note 10 late last month, some CAD renders of the device have released showing off the device from every angle. In addition to that, the Galaxy Note 10 prices have also leaked and it won’t be cheap, that's quite clear.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected features

The CAD renders were first shared by 91Mobiles and reveal a 360-degree view of the purported device. Per the video, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be aligned to the left side of the back. The headphone jack is definitely missing. The right edge of the device has no buttons. The volume rocker and power button sit on the left edge. The Bixby trigger button seems to have been dropped (thank God!). And like the usual, the S Pen is placed on the bottom edge.

Additionally, the CAD renders also show off the front camera on the purported Galaxy Note 10, which will be housed in a punch hole, but it will be placed in the top centre of the display.

The render doesn't fall in line with earlier reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10 might feature a quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

The video also reveals some expected specifications of the Galaxy Note 10, according to which, the smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

