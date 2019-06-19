Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro may be launched on 7 August: Report

Samsung is believed to launch two variant of the device — Galaxy Note 10, and Note 10 Pro

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 10:14:48 IST

Earlier this week, we came across a leaked timeline for the launch of the iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 and the Galaxy Note 10, which suggested that the Samsung Note smartphone will be released in August but towards the end of the month. However, a brand new report reveals that we may see the Galaxy Note 10 being launched in the first week of the month itself.

According to a report by CNet, Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event this year on 7 August at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Samsung has currently not confirmed any of this. However, the report does sound believable considering the Note 9 launch last year was also hosted at the same venue.

Samsung is expected to launch two variants in this year's Note series — Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro may be launched on 7 August: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will be aligned to the top left side of the back. Per a recently leaked CAD render, the smartphone will not feature the headphone jack and the Bixby trigger button will also be dropped (thank God!). And like the usual, the S Pen will be placed on the bottom edge.

Additionally, the CAD renders also show off the front camera on the purported Galaxy Note 10, which will be housed in a punch hole, but it will be placed in the top centre of the display.

The render doesn't fall in line with earlier reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10 might feature a quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

