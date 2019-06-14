Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Between August and October, we will have three new flagship smartphones in the market.

tech2 News StaffJun 14, 2019 08:58:25 IST

Are you ready for this?

So a Verizon (an American telecommunications company) roadmap has revealed the potential launch dates for the most exciting flagship smartphones of the year — Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and Google Pixel 4.

Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

This news comes via Evan Blass who tweeted a photo of a leaked Verizon roadmap which confirms the timeline for the launch of the three smartphones.

Image: twitter/Evan Blass

Image: Twitter/Evan Blass

Per the timeline above, you can see that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is marked for launch in August (as you would expect), the iPhone 11 launch sits towards the end of September (again as per tradition) and the Google Pixel 4 in mid-October.

While this timeline is perfectly in line with how these brands have been placing their flagship launch events every year, Spanish tech journalist Vane Hand Orellana interestingly points out, that this timeline could actually be the release dates for the smartphones and not the debut launch events.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to be one of the best offerings from the company. Google recently went out on a limb and itself leaked some official renders of the device, which confirms that at a time where companies like Huawei and Samsung are betting on quad-camera setup (and Nokia with its five-camera module), the Pixel is going to compete with just a dual-camera setup.

Know more about the leaks about Pixel 4, iPhone 11, and Galaxy Note 10 here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders, prices leaked: Here's all you need to know

Jun 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders, prices leaked: Here's all you need to know
Google Pixel 4's alleged screen protector leak shows dual punch-hole selfie camera

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4's alleged screen protector leak shows dual punch-hole selfie camera

May 30, 2019
Google officially reveals Pixel 4 design after it had it with all the leaks

Pixel 4

Google officially reveals Pixel 4 design after it had it with all the leaks

Jun 13, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows punch hole bezel-less display and rear camera setup

May 30, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may arrive in two sizes with no buttons or a headphone jack

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may arrive in two sizes with no buttons or a headphone jack

May 31, 2019
Pixel 4 and 4 XL leaks: Radar chips, square camera bump and smaller bezels

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 and 4 XL leaks: Radar chips, square camera bump and smaller bezels

Jun 12, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019