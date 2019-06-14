tech2 News Staff

Are you ready for this?

So a Verizon (an American telecommunications company) roadmap has revealed the potential launch dates for the most exciting flagship smartphones of the year — Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and Google Pixel 4.

This news comes via Evan Blass who tweeted a photo of a leaked Verizon roadmap which confirms the timeline for the launch of the three smartphones.

Per the timeline above, you can see that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is marked for launch in August (as you would expect), the iPhone 11 launch sits towards the end of September (again as per tradition) and the Google Pixel 4 in mid-October.

While this timeline is perfectly in line with how these brands have been placing their flagship launch events every year, Spanish tech journalist Vane Hand Orellana interestingly points out, that this timeline could actually be the release dates for the smartphones and not the debut launch events.

Isn't that kinda standard for Apple though? Event the second week in Sept and then the device launch two weeks later towards the tail end of the month... — Vane Hand Orellana (@VaneHand) June 13, 2019

My guess would be Verizon is interested in marketing for day of launch, but I would trust your guess over mine... and then again preorders start earlier so who knows ‍♀️ ?! Too many nuances about launches to keep track! — Vane Hand Orellana (@VaneHand) June 13, 2019

Google Pixel 4 is expected to be one of the best offerings from the company. Google recently went out on a limb and itself leaked some official renders of the device, which confirms that at a time where companies like Huawei and Samsung are betting on quad-camera setup (and Nokia with its five-camera module), the Pixel is going to compete with just a dual-camera setup.

Know more about the leaks about Pixel 4, iPhone 11, and Galaxy Note 10 here.

