The Oppo Find X is by far one of the most good-looking premium smartphones we've come across in 2018. Back in China, there's an even more premium-looking Lamborghini Edition of the smartphone going on sale on 10 August.

Oppo did announce the Lamborghini Edition back when they launched the Find X in an event in Paris, but so far it was only listed on Oppo's Chinese website. The company has finally listed the sale date which reads 10 am on 10 August.

When it comes to specifications, the only additional feature with the Lamborghini edition is the introduction of Oppo's Super VOOC charging standard. If Oppo's claims are anything to go by then, Super VOOC, which uses a 50W charger, juices up the Find X from 0-100 in just 35 minutes. Well, that a 3,730 mAh battery we're talking about, in case you're wondering.

The Find X Lamborghini edition comes powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset and runs on Colour OS 5.1 which is based on Android P (beta program). Dubbed the Panoramic Arc Screen, the device sports a massive 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio and 93.8 percent screen ratio. It comes protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass screen.

Coming to the main feature of the phone is it pop-up camera which has 25 MP (f/2.0) in front along with a 3D scanning sensor for facial unlock. Following the lines of iPhone X, the phone does away with the fingerprint scanner completely and the same can be said about the missing 3.5 mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the rear camera setup includes dual cameras on the pop-up slate with 16 MP (f/2.0) + 20 MP (f/2.0) sensors, along with a dual LED flash.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS.