Wednesday, April 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M42 with 48 MP quad-camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999

The new Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with Snapdragon 750G SoC, sAMOLED Display, 48 MP quad-camera array, and 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2021 13:28:02 IST

Samsung has launched a new M-series smartphone in the Indian market today. The new Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED Display, 48 MP quad-camera array, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M42 also comes with 5G connectivity and is the first Galaxy M-series smartphone to support Samsung Pay. The smartphone will be available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M42 pricing, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M42 comes in two configurations:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 21,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 23,999

The smartphone will go on sale in May. The exact date of availability has not been revealed by the company yet.

However, Samsung has announced that during Amazon’s online sale, which will be held next month, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available at a special price of Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB variant. During that period, the offer will also be applicable for purchase made via Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M42 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M42 features a 6.6-inch sAMOLED display. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options; both variants offers 128 GB storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy M42 offers a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports HDR and 4K video recording @30 fps. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 20 MP camera on the front.

Fuelling the Galaxy M42 is a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M42 with Snapdragon 750G chipset to launch in India on 28 April

Apr 16, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M42 with Snapdragon 750G chipset to launch in India on 28 April

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021