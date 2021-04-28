tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched a new M-series smartphone in the Indian market today. The new Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED Display, 48 MP quad-camera array, and 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M42 also comes with 5G connectivity and is the first Galaxy M-series smartphone to support Samsung Pay. The smartphone will be available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M42 pricing, availability, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M42 comes in two configurations:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 21,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 23,999

The smartphone will go on sale in May. The exact date of availability has not been revealed by the company yet.

However, Samsung has announced that during Amazon’s online sale, which will be held next month, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available at a special price of Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB variant. During that period, the offer will also be applicable for purchase made via Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy M42 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M42 features a 6.6-inch sAMOLED display. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options; both variants offers 128 GB storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy M42 offers a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports HDR and 4K video recording @30 fps. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 20 MP camera on the front.

Fuelling the Galaxy M42 is a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box.