FP Trending

Samsung seems to be developing a new phone in the Galaxy M series called the Samsung Galaxy M42. While Samsung has not yet provided any official details for the same, the device has reportedly received a certification from the Compulsory Certification of China. According to a report in MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M42 was spotted on the 3C certification website and the DEKRA certification website, which highlighted the battery capacity of the device.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy M42 with battery model number: EM-BM425ABY will feature a 5,830 mAh battery which could very well be a 6,000 mAh cell. The charging limit voltage of the batter, as per the 3C certification is 4.43V. However, both the 3C certification and the DEKRA certification do not reveal anything else about the device.

As per an earlier report by Sammobile, Samsung was working on two Galaxy M phones that carry model numbers SM-M425F and SM-M127F. The report further stated that they were told the SM-M425F will have a 64MP main camera and 128GB of storage and its software is already under development.

As per a report in GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy M40 was rebranded as Galaxy A60. However, no Galaxy M41 was released, with Samsung releasing the Galaxy M51 instead. However, the model number in the listings clearly indicate that the M4x series is coming back soon.