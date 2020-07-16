Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch in India August, will feature a 6,000 mAh battery: Report

The smartphone will reportedly cost nearly Rs 20,000 and will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity O display and a 6,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingJul 16, 2020 17:05:43 IST

After launching Galaxy M31 (review) in India, Samsung is reportedly going to introduce its successor Galaxy M31S in India. The new smartphone will reportedly be available for purchase on Amazon and Samsung's other retail platforms starting next month.

The smartphone will cost nearly Rs 20,000, according to a report by IANS. Further, it has been tipped to feature Super AMOLED Infinity O display and equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. Galaxy M31S will sport 64MP quad rear camera.

Samsubg Galaxy M31

Samsung has introduced eight smartphones under the Galaxy M brand over a year and half. The South Korean tech giant brought two new phones last month to the M-series, M11 and M01.

Reportedly, the M-series, particularly M30S phone, helped revive Samsung’s online sale.

According to an earlier report by GSMArena, the phone will come with the same Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB RAM as its predecessor. It will also have the Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI.

The company unveiled Galaxy M31 at a starting price of Rs 14,999. Samsung Galaxy M31 too houses a 6,000 mAh battery and comes in two storage variants – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB cost Rs 14,999, while the second variant was priced at Rs 15,999 at the time of launch.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. M31 has a quad rear camera setup that include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. Besides this, it sports a 32 MP selfie camera.

Samsung is going to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August. The tech giant is expected to unveil a handful of devices, including Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, at the event.

Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to come with an S Pen. The smartphones of the Note 20 series are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 or rumoured Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

