tech2 News Staff

Samsung today launched Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India. The pocket-friendly smartphones run on Android 10 and have Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy M11 comes with a punch hole display and a triple camera setup at the back whereas Galaxy M01 features a waterdrop notch display and a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in one sole variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and will cost you Rs 8,999. It is available in black, blue and red colour options.

Galaxy M11 comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 10,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is available in Black, Metallic Blue and Violet colour variants.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase today at 3 pm on Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy features 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O Display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the smartphone features an 8 MP selfie camera. On the rear, it sports a triple camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy M11 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display that has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy M01 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, you will get a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. For selfies, Galaxy M01 comes with a 5 MP front camera.

It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that does not support fast charging tech.