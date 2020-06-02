Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively

Both Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will go on sale today at 3 pm on Flipkart, Amazon and the company's website.


tech2 News StaffJun 02, 2020 13:55:31 IST

Samsung today launched Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India. The pocket-friendly smartphones run on Android 10 and have Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy M11 comes with a punch hole display and a triple camera setup at the back whereas Galaxy M01 features a waterdrop notch display and a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in one sole variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and will cost you Rs 8,999. It is available in black, blue and red colour options.

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M11 comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 10,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is available in Black, Metallic Blue and Violet colour variants.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase today at 3 pm on Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy features 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O Display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the smartphone features an 8 MP selfie camera. On the rear, it sports a triple camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy M11 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display that has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy M01 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, you will get a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. For selfies, Galaxy M01 comes with a 5 MP front camera.

It houses a 4,000 mAh battery that does not support fast charging tech.

