Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad camera, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999

Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch waterdrop Super AMOLED display and a 32 MP front camera.


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2020 14:14:07 IST

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M31 in India at a price of Rs 14,999 This smartphone is the successor of Galaxy M30 (Review) that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The highlights of the Galaxy M31 includes its 64 MP quad rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 pricing, availability, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in XXX storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad camera, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999

Galaxy M31

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 5 March at 12 noon on Amazon.

It is available in Space Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display that will have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front camera. It is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to XXX RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10. 

In terms of cameras, Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that might include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.

