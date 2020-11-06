Friday, November 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M31 starts receiving One UI 2.5 update with October 2020 Android security patch, enhanced keyboard and more

In the messages section, a feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for a day.


FP TrendingNov 06, 2020 17:03:29 IST

Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving a major software update in the form of One UI 2.5. This update is currently rolling out only in India but it is likely to be followed by other market releases soon. This comes just a day after Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy M21. With the release of the One UI 2.5 in Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, users will be able to enjoy several improvements along with the latest October 2020 Android security patch. According to the changelog of the update, the update in India has the firmware version of M315FXXU2ATJ9 and will take up a little less than 1 GB of space. Apart from the security patch, the update brings enhancements to the smartphone’s keyboard, messages as well as camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31 starts receiving One UI 2.5 update with October 2020 Android security patch, enhanced keyboard and more

Samsung Galaxy M31

Now Split Keyboard will be supported in the landscape mode and the search function of the “Manage Input Languages” screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been updated so that users can easily find keyboard input languages that they would like to add or delete.

In the messages section, a feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for a day. The changelog says that the quality and stability of the camera have been improved. Also, the security of the device has been upgraded with One UI 2.5. As it is an OTA update, it might take a few days to reach every user.

However, there is no update regarding the release of the update along with security patches in other foreign markets. Up until recently, the South Korean firm had two models - the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s - in India under its M series. In October, the company announced the release of another smartphone, the Galaxy M31 prime edition, in India. Powered with a 6,000 mAh battery, the phone’s price in the country starts from Rs 16,499. It is available via Samsung stores and other e-commerce platforms.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Nov 02, 2020
Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report
Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Exynos 1080

Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship choice, but only for true fans

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship choice, but only for true fans

Nov 04, 2020
Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Oct 27, 2020
Redmi might launch a new Note 9 smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Redmi Note 9

Redmi might launch a new Note 9 smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Nov 05, 2020

science

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020