FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving a major software update in the form of One UI 2.5. This update is currently rolling out only in India but it is likely to be followed by other market releases soon. This comes just a day after Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy M21. With the release of the One UI 2.5 in Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, users will be able to enjoy several improvements along with the latest October 2020 Android security patch. According to the changelog of the update, the update in India has the firmware version of M315FXXU2ATJ9 and will take up a little less than 1 GB of space. Apart from the security patch, the update brings enhancements to the smartphone’s keyboard, messages as well as camera.

Now Split Keyboard will be supported in the landscape mode and the search function of the “Manage Input Languages” screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been updated so that users can easily find keyboard input languages that they would like to add or delete.

In the messages section, a feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for a day. The changelog says that the quality and stability of the camera have been improved. Also, the security of the device has been upgraded with One UI 2.5. As it is an OTA update, it might take a few days to reach every user.

However, there is no update regarding the release of the update along with security patches in other foreign markets. Up until recently, the South Korean firm had two models - the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s - in India under its M series. In October, the company announced the release of another smartphone, the Galaxy M31 prime edition, in India. Powered with a 6,000 mAh battery, the phone’s price in the country starts from Rs 16,499. It is available via Samsung stores and other e-commerce platforms.