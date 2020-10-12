Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M31 prime edition will be priced in India starting at Rs 16,499, reveals Amazon teaser

Galaxy M31 prime edition will come with a 6,000 mAh battery and a 64 MP quad rear camera setup.


Oct 12, 2020

Samsung has two smartphones – Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s – in India under the M series. Now, the company has announced that it will launch the Galaxy M31 prime edition in India soon. The Amazon teaser of the smartphone reveals that Galaxy M31 prime edition will house a 6,000 mAh battery, just like its predecessor Galaxy M31s (Review), and will be priced starting Rs 16,499. In addition to this, the teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a super AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the back.

Galaxy M31s

Samsung is yet to announce the India launch date for the smartphone.

Galaxy M31 prime edition expected specifications

The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera, it will sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 32 MP front camera.

Galaxy M31 prime edition will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

