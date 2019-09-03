tech2 News Staff

Samsung has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone — Galaxy M30s. This smartphone will be a part of the Galaxy M series that includes the Galaxy M20, Galaxy M1, Galaxy M30 (Review) and Galaxy M40.

As per the landing page on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will debut in India on 18 September at 12.00 pm. The page also reveals that the smartphone will also pack in a whopper of a 6,000 mAh battery. The page also confirms that this smartphone will come with an Infinity-U display as it shows off a U-shaped notch on the front. It will also feature a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per earlier leaks, this smartphone might feature a 48 MP primary sensor at the back and not Samsung's 108 MP ISOCELL sensor.

According to another report by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy M30s is likely to come with an upper-tier Exynos 9610 chipset and might run on Android 9 Pie.

As per Android Enterprise Partners, this smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch display with 4 GB RAM and offer 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage variants.

