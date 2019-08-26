tech2 News Staff

Samsung may soon rollout another smartphone under its Galaxy M-series and that may happen as soon as next month.

A report by IANS suggests that Samsung is working on a new smartphone called Galaxy M30s, which may be launched in India by mid-September. Additionally, the report suggests that the Galaxy M30s will sport a triple camera setup, of which the primary sensor will be of 48 MP. Powering the smartphone will reportedly be an Exynos processor. Interestingly, all smartphones under the Galaxy M-series have till now features Qualcomm chipsets.

The report also suggests that the Galaxy M30s will feature "industry-leading battery capacity" and will also support fast charging. There are no more details about the kind of battery that will used on the smartphone.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy M30s would likely be the successor or maybe an improved version of the Galaxy M30 (review), which was launched in India in March this year.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Features, specifications

To quickly recall, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. While the mid-range Galaxy M-series smartphone flaunts a refreshed design and big battery, the Galaxy M30, unfortunately, runs on the near two-year-old Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy M30 phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded at the centre. The phone supports face unlock as well. The triple camera array is placed at the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a USB-C port for charging and bundles a 15 W charger. The phone gets a dedicated microSD slot that has expandable storage support of 512 GB. The mid-range Galaxy M30 will be available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price

As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M30 arrived in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.