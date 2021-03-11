tech2 News Staff

Samsung will launch a Galaxy M12 in India today. The smartphone will join the company's M-series that already includes Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz refresh rate display, an 8 nm chipset and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Samsung is currently hosting a Samsung Carnival sale where it is giving discounts and offers on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51.

Galaxy M12 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available on Samsung's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

The Monster is back! And now it’s reloaded with an 8nm Processor, a 90Hz Display and a True 48MP Camera. Not to forget its massive 6000mAh Battery. Watch the launch of the #GalaxyM12 on 11th March, 12 noon. #MonsterReloaded #SamsungM12 https://t.co/3VZvrg7LPr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 10, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M12 expected specifications

Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.

As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.