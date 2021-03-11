Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 08:53:50 IST

Samsung will launch a Galaxy M12 in India today. The smartphone will join the company's M-series that already includes Galaxy M51 (Review)Galaxy M31s (Review)Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. Samsung has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz refresh rate display, an 8 nm chipset and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Samsung is currently hosting a Samsung Carnival sale where it is giving discounts and offers on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Galaxy M12 teaser. Image: Samsung

Galaxy M12 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available on Samsung's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy M12 expected specifications

Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.

As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery, 8nm Exynos SoC to launch in India on 11 March

Mar 01, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery, 8nm Exynos SoC to launch in India on 11 March

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021